Reach Out World Mission Joins Sumbrungu Community To Celebrate Easter

Reach Out World Mission, a Christian Non Governmental Organization (NGO) as part of its Easter celebration, has reached out to the people of Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region with free health screening and donation.

The community members who received the free health screening at the Sumbrungu Community Clinic on diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and malaria, and were taught about Body Mass Index (BMI), were also given free clothing and about 700 books, pens, pencils among other academic learning materials for the pupils and students.

The NGO, with its programme theme for this year as 'Charity Breakfast' supported and gave entrepreneurial skills development on beads making with start-up materials to about 70 women to engage them in income generating activities to improve their livelihoods.

The NGO, established in 2013 to evangelize the word of God has over the years collaborated effectively with other NGOs such as Humanitarian ReachOut Foundation, Scholars Project, Jeme Dadzie Foundation for Sickle Cell Awareness and Integrated Youth Needs and Welfare (INTYON) to undertake programmes on health, educational support, donations, and entrepreneurial skills development and empowerment.

The event was also an occasion for members of the NGO and its partners including a team of medical experts comprising doctors and nurses from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) took the community members through health screening and to later had breakfast and lunch with them.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Miss Priscilla Naa Aklerh Okantey, the Executive Director of the ReachOut World Mission, said the NGO aimed at showing love to people particularly those in rural communities through the numerous projects.

She explained that the NGO had several of such programmes throughout its operational areas and said her outfit was focused on impacting on society to influence livelihood change and inspire the people to greater heights.

Whilst commending her partners and other philanthropists who supported the NGO throughout their projects as well as the leaders including the Chief and the Assemblyman for their cooperation, the Executive Director encouraged the community members, especially the women who received the training to put the skills acquired to good use to support their families.

Miss Hawa Elleidana Awuni, the Education Project Coordinator of ReachOut Mission, advised the children to take their education serious and should not let their circumstances be barriers to realizing their dreams.

She asked them to put the learning materials into good use so as to derive maximum benefits, cultivate the spirit of learning, which she added was 'key to becoming intelligent and smart in school'.