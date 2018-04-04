General Public Cautioned To Secure Tax Identification Numbers

The Ghana Revenue Authority has appealed to persons who are yet to register for the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) to take steps to do so as it begins the enforcement of the law.

With effect from April 1, 2018, a person without the TIN, an 11-digit unique number given to identify Taxpayers and enable GRA to credit them whenever they pay their taxes, cannot open a bank account, file a case in court, acquire a passport or obtain a driver's licence.

The person will also be unable to register a vehicle, clear goods in commercial quantities from the ports or register any title to land or any document affecting land.

Other services for which the TIN is needed include registration of company at the Registrar General's Department or any District Assembly office; receiving any payment from the Controller and Accountant General or a District Assembly in respect of a contract for the supply of any goods or provisions of any services.

Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, the Commissioner General Ghana Revenue Authority told a media briefing on Tuesday that the TIN was to broaden the tax net to capture all potential taxpayers and afford the revenue administration the ability to monitor all transactions entered into by taxpayers.

He said in accordance with the Revenue Administration Act (RAA) a person shall show the TIN in any claim, declaration, notice, return, statement or other document used for the purpose of a tax law.

The RAA also provided a list of institutions to which the TIN applies, including the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Controller and Accountant General's Department and the Lands Commission, among others.

'It therefore means that one cannot transact business with these institutions if one does not have the TIN,' Mr Nti said, adding that the GRA had already held series of meetings with the listed institutions to ensure the smooth operations of the policy.

He said the institutions had been requested to modify their forms to include a field for the provision of TIN.

'Consequently, GRA expects the institutions to demand for the TIN of their clients before transacting business with them,' he added.

Mr Nti said so far, the GRA had issued One million and Ninety Thousand, Three Hundred and Thirty-Eight TIN (1,090,338).

Mr Nti emphasised that the commencement of the demand by institutions for the provision of TIN before transactions, effective 1 st April , 2018, did not signify the closure of the registration for TIN, adding that the TIN registration was still ongoing.

'The Authority will continue to receive, process and register new applications and as such urge all who have not registered to quickly visit any of our offices and get registered,' he added.