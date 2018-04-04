Foundation Fetes Widows At Easter

Nurture Nature Foundation, a non-governmental organization, on Monday held a reception for about 60 members of the widows' association based in Darkuman-Accra.

Mr Peter Asiedu, the Director of Operations for the group, said the Foundation, which previously focused on the protection of the ecosystem and the green nature, now pay attention to issues of women and children development.

'We wanted to get the widows here in Darkuman to have a festive feel of the Easter season by way of dinning together and sharing some clothes with them,' he said.

'Their background showed some of them had lost their breadwinners for six to seven years and their livelihood has been quite challenging, some have health challenges, so we wanted to use this as a way of encouraging them and letting them know that they have people who care about them and are ready to come to their aid.'

Mr Asiedu said the Foundation had been inactive over the past three years because of financial constraints, which consequently meant, the foundation could not employ full time workers but only part-time workers.

He, however, noted that the group had put measures in place to change the narrative, and had decided to start its rebirth with the Darkuman widows' association.

Mr Asiedu said the Foundation had collected data on all the women and would in August or September roll out its capital sustainability project of providing financial support for the Association to enrol its working class in vocational skills acquisition.

He listed soap making, pastry making, detergent making, tooth paste making as some of the income generating ventures the foundation would train the working class of the widows and provide monthly allowance for the un-working class of the association.

He said the exercise was solely funded by the coffers of the Foundation without any corporate support, but opined that it was his hope that the exercise would serve as a yardstick to get other corporate involvement in future.

Ms Faustina Sampson, the leader of the widow's association, used the opportunity to call for help from government and other corporate bodies, saying; 'there are some among us who sleep in shops, and have to go round picking up water sachet rubbers to feed themselves'.

Ms Salome Danso a member of the association said she recently had one of her breasts removed to prevent the spread of the cancer and was finding it difficult to work.

She said she has three kids who have completed Junior High School but could not continue to the Senior High School because of her condition.

She made a passionate call to government and NGOs to come to her aid, and make live worth living for her and her family.