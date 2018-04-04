Prepare Nutritious Diet For Your Husbands--Wives Advised

Mrs. Vida Sarfowaa Ennim, the Sunyani Central District Women's Leader of the Church of Pentecost, on Monday advised families to cook nutritious meals for their households to enhance their health status.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of a food bazaar organized by the Church to mark the Easter Festivities in Sunyani, she said men needed balanced diet to live longer to be able to provide the spiritual and material needs of the family.

The bazaar provided an opportunity for the Church to fete the poor, vulnerable and marginalized members as well as demonstrate love and kindness to society.

More than 800 members and non-members of the Church were feted with a variety of food and non alcoholic beverages.

Mrs Ennim said many men died prematurely because of their eating lifestyle and the kind of food eaten and advised wives to ensure that they fed their husbands with more fruits and vegetables instead of starchy and fatty diet.

She also urged people to drink more water and refrain from eating at night to control their blood pressure and issues related to cholesterol.

'More spices in food are very dangerous to our health, so we must try and reduce spices in our stews and soups and add more ginger and garlic,' she said.

Mrs Ennim noted that since Easter was a period Jesus Christ showed loved to humanity and died for lost souls, there was the need for the Church to also use the occasion to show love and compassion particularly to the needy in society.

She said it was sinful for Christians to engage in strife, and advised followers and disciples of Jesus Christ to build and nurture good and cordial relationship with their fellow human beings.

Mrs Ennim said 'hatred is a trade mark of witchcraft', and admonished Christians not to allow hatred and wrath to overcome them and lose God's favour and blessings.

Mrs Mary Okaakyire Ameyaw, an Elder of the Church, advised women to be humble before their husbands and exhibit Christ-like love to them and urged the men to also love their wives just as Christ loved the Church