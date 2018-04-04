Easter Sunday Road Crash Kills 3, With 13 Others injured

Three members of the Supreme Canons Band of the 66 Artillery Regiment (Volta Barracks) Easter Sunday lost their lives when the Styre Troop Carrying Vehicle (TCV) they were travelling on somersaulted and fell into a ditch at mile 48 on the Ho-Aflao Highway.

Three others, said to be in critical conditions have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital, in Accra on Monday morning.

About nine other victims, including the driver have been treated and discharged at the Volta Regional Hospital, except one, who was said to be under observation when the GNA visited the Hospital.

The 15-member Bandstand was travelling to Akatsi Abor for an Easter event when the accident occurred at the outskirt of Ho, a member of the Band said, and was confirmed by the police in Ho.

A source at the Regiment told the GNA that Major Edward Sarpong Appiah, the Commander Rear, addressed a durbar yesterday (Monday) at the Barracks and briefed personnel about the incident.

The GNA gathered that though most members of the Band were not military personnel, they would be given the necessary support.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA