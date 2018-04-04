Catholic Church Throws Big Feast For Over 250 Aged And Sick Members

Most Reverend Bishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, Catholic Bishop of the Sekondi -Takoradi Diocese has called on families to endeavours to maintain their family ties to ensure peace and tranquillity.

He said if families were able to stay together peacefully it would enable them to cater for the needs of the sick and aged members.

Bishop Kwofie said this during Easter Monday church service held for the aged and sick members of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi.

The programme organized by St Vincent de Paul Society in collaboration with the Cathedral administration, was also used to fete the aged and sick as well as give them the opportunity to socialize with other parishioners.

The more than 250 aged and sick who participated in the programme were each served packed lunch, given some provisions and an undisclosed amount of money and were treated to melodious music provided by the Marian Choir.

The Church organizes the programme annually so that all the aged and sick members who were not able to attend church services regularly were sent to Church for Mass to be celebrated for them.

They were also anointed with Holy oil and were prayed for.

Bishop Kwofie tasked families to take good care of their aged and sick members and endeavour to accord them the needed respect and dignity.

He admonished them to stop tagging their aged family members suffering from dementia and depression as witches, stressing that "dementia is a disease which must be treated and not witchcraft as perceived by some people".

Bishop Kwofie urged care givers to the aged to always empathize with them, exercise patience and treat them with respect and dignity, stressing that "there is blessing in taking care of the aged and sick".

He called on families to use the Easter festivities to ensure true reconciliation, respect for each other as well as peace and tranquillity.

Reverend Father Peter Ekou Kaitoo, the Cathedral Administrator, commended Bishop Kwofie for participating in the programme, stating that the Bishop's presence brought hope to the aged.

He also thanked the aged and sick for making it to the programme, adding that the programme had come to stay and would be celebrated annually.