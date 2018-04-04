Electrician Charged For Stealing ECG Meters

A man working with a private electrical company contracted by government to extend electricity to Amanfrom and some other communities in the Asante-Akim South Municipality has run into trouble with the law.

David Mensah was caught with stolen electricity meters, belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He is to spend time in prison - three years for the crime.

The meters had been installed in some homes as part of the power project and Mensah secretly removed them.

Police Detective Inspector Priceton Peasah Darkwah told the Juaso Circuit Court, presided by Mr. Yusif Asibey, that some property owners in Amanfrom, on March 04, discovered that their meters were stolen.

They therefore informed the contractors, Trans Electric Company Ghana Limited about the theft.

All the workers profusely maintained they were innocent but a woman - Victoria Adidi, who had seen Mensah pretend working on a meter at about 2200 hours the previous night gave him out.

A search conducted in his room uncovered four stolen meters and he was handed over to the police.

Mensah was charged with stealing and he pleaded not guilty.