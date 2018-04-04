Our Lady Of Grace Hospital Recorded 33 Babies During Easter

Thirty-three babies, made up of 18 females and 15 males were born at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital, Breman Asikuma during the Easter celebration.

Ms. Rebecca Aboagye Staff Midwife at the Maternity Ward of the Hospital disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday Evening.

She said three males and five females were born on Good Friday, Six females and one male on Holy Saturday, Six males and four females on Easter Sunday and five boys and three girls on Easter Monday.

According to her all the babies and their mothers were in good health and have since been discharged.

GNA