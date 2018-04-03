Man Filmed Having Sex With Ninth Hole Of Golf Course

Do you love golf? Hopefully you don’t love it as much as this man, who was filmed ‘having sex with the ninth hole while pleasuring himself with the flag pole’.

Steven Gayton, who was trying to complete the course, noticed the man lying on the grass in the rain with his trousers around his knees.

The man can be seen holding a 6ft flag pole at his bare rear end while filming himself at Brackenwood Golf Course in Merseyside yesterday. Steven can be heard in the clip, saying: ‘There’s a lad f***ing himself, filming it on his phone. He’s filming it on his phone, f***ing his own a**e. Look at that.’

After about a minute the man places the flag back into the hole and gets up from the ground before pulling his trousers back up. As he walks away, Steven can be heard shouting: ‘Bagsy ain’t picking that flag out the hole.’ The man can be seen looking around before casually walking off around the side of a bush.

‘He was on his own and it looked like he was doing it for a kick and filming himself doing it,’ Steven said. ‘From where we was it looked like he had his penis in the hole while he had the flag in his backside. It’s the most weirdest thing I’ve ever had the misfortune to see.

‘I don’t think he was drunk because he was filming himself. There was only me and three other friends on the course. ‘I think he thought he was all alone and when he realised we had spotted him he was not bothered. Scary to think that there are a lot of kids around that area. ‘Very strange.

Who knows what goes through peoples heads. That’s definitely a game of golf I will never forget. ‘I’m not sure if there is any CCTV in the area. I know they don’t have it on the course. Maybe that is why he did it. ‘All I can say is if my ball ever goes in the ninth hole at Brackenwood, it can stay there.’

Steven shared the clip on Facebook yesterday and it has since attracted 335,000 views and hundreds of comments on social media. Stephen Riley said: ‘That must have been his hole-in-one prize!’ Daniel Higgins said: ‘Someone is excited for The Masters.’ David Evans joked: ‘To be honest, most would choose this over actually playing golf.’