Fisheries Minister Installed Queen Mother

Hundreds of residents in Keta, Dzelukope, and its environs abandoned picnic and other Easter events that characterized with the Easter festivities to witness the installation of Minister for fisheries, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye as Mama Dunenyo of Dzelukope in the Keta Municipality.

In her speech, she urged fisherfolks to put an immediate stop to light fishing and illegal fishing in the coastal areas.

According to Mad Quaye, the negative effects on illegal and light fishing are not the best and also posses’ health implementation.

“I want to urge my fishermen to stop light fishing and do the right thing to preserve our heritage, “she said.

She said her ministry was doing its best to make sure that right measures are put in place to protect the fishing industry.

She used the opportunity to thank the Awormefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri and other chiefs and opinion leaders for their efforts at making sure that program is a success.

Light and illegal fishing have been one of the major problems faced by the ministry in recent times.

In an interview with fishermen in the Keta and Ketu South municipalities, some of their colleagues, due to low catch of fish had no choice than to do light fishing for bigger harvest and have asked authorities to put measures in place to stop the illegal activities.

The Awormefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III pleaded with the government to dredge the Keta lagoon which has been something the people have been requesting for years as well address the issue of tidal waves in the Keta and Ketu South municipalities.