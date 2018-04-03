Life is not in our hands…but our minds

He was worried. His father did not show up at work and had not left any message with his secretary. The modern, big white Villa at Rissener Landstraße in Hamburg/Germany was quite when he opened the heavy door. Mr. Krüll had made his fortune with various car sales outlets for Jaguar, Ford, Volvo and Citroen with the support of his wife. Both made it after World War II from nobody to somebody in Hamburg society, well-loved and respected. The son remembered the death of his mother a few years ago when cancer took her life while opening the door to the attic. In the shimmering light he saw his father that had hanged himself on a beam thinking his life had come to an end with the death of his beloved wife.

The Doctor asked him to bring the sample five days later. He wanted his sperm to get tested as his desire for children was high. In one hour after filling the small plastic container he was supposed to present it. He looked himself into a WC, closed his eyes, thought of all the wild dreams he had about having sex with many ladies…there the sperm was forcing itself out of his body into the small container ready to bring the much needed results, with no woman used.

Alte Wöhr S-Bahn (train station), Hamburg-Barmbek, the old man was sleeping most of the day on a green painted bench, busy only in the mornings or evenings when old and single ladies with heavy shopping bags were only too happy to accept his help to carry their shopping to their homes and honour him with small money. Everybody loved him as he was quiet and friendly, had become part of the colourful scenery in this worker district. He had not always been homeless, used to work and enjoy a good apartment while his wife was still alive. Very fast he had lost his hope in life, is structures, his believe and had ended up wondering around the city before he had found that place at the train station to call his home and people passing his friends. Quiet as he had appeared on the scene, was his passing away only few years later.

My wife wanted to use the bathroom before calling Pastor Frank in Greda Estate/Accra/Ghana. When returning to the living-room the phone was ringing…Pastor Frank wanted to talk to her.

When a girl feels love for the opposite sex in her, her heart and soul is filled with images of the future husband, the family she would raise with him, what they would do together, how much love she would give their children and husband, that all the mistakes her parents did to her would certainly not be repeated during her life-time, she would make everything right. Than he is there, the boy from two classes senior to hers, with blond hair and broad shoulders, the father for her kids…her heart starts beating whenever she is home in her room dreaming about the first kiss from him. Then it happens, he invites her out and under a tree with long branches pointing down to the ground full of green leaves hidden away from eyes of others, he kissed her finally. She thinks of her first sex with him, imagining how it would be and what needs to be done to protect herself from childhood pregnancy.

Climate change hit the human race realizing that cars with combustion engines are a main problem and source of air pollution. Car makers and Politicians alike started to think of the best solution to address this serious issue. Before any drawing, any test was done, minds started to run wild and the race to be the hero that can save mankind from destruction...with extra profit in their pockets.

Computers are developed that are able to operate only by the thoughts of the users.

Why is it that not tow people watching the same movie, observing an accident at the same time, listing to CDs with a spoken novel or reading a book do never come to the same conclusion or report? Our brain does not reflect reality, but the perception of it. Our inner cosmos of emotions, pictures, thoughts and knowledge leads us through life, for which it has to portrait this world to each individual in an individual manner otherwise we all would come to the same conclusions, problems will not be solved in a creative way and inventions be very, very limited, mistakes not seen in what we actually or potentially do in all walks of life.

As children we depend on people around us to explain the world to our minds and guide us in space and time. As we grow older we become more and more responsible for our own mind, our destiny and life´s outcome.

What applies to humans on an individual level, likewise applies to societies, regardless how complex a society is or seems to be, the principles are the same.

On that note Africa is the only place from which Africans can see their future and start the process to greatness, the Ruler of the Word…not to become, but to be… as the become is in the mind first when become has already manifested itself in the people of a society, and the be is the visible become for all.

Africa needs a revival of its mind, not Pan-Africanism as Kwassi Pratt jr. (Editor and Journalist) in Ghana is advocating for, but an Africa with dominion mentality and new mindset of humanity…the place Africa once left behind and in the hands of Whites.

Most societies are characterized by a class system based on wealth, tradition, history and domination. Why not create a society based on capacity and capability to manage and control the human mind? You think an illusion, not possible!...Really?...Think again!...Africa think again and be wise!

03.04.2018