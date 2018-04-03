Attempted Assassination Of Hon. Eric Opoku And His Executives, A Sign Of A Dead Police Force In Ghana

Since NDC lost power in 2016 Dec 7th, most NDC members have either fled Asonafo South or are living in fear.

Most of our young and vibrant youths have lost their lives due to issues connected with political in Asonafo South.

But now the target has been shifted from the Youths to get Hon. Eric Opoku assassinated by always attacking his house anytime he visit his constituency.

During Christmas, with his usual visit to his constituency he was attacked by the same Npp thugs while having a meeting with some elders from his community.

The attack was widely reported and condemned and the police promised investigating and getting the perpetrators arrested.

But till date absolutely nothing positive has since come out of the police investigation because Brong Ahafo police are afraid to apply the laws of the land.

The IGP himself was in Brong Ahafo last month and promised to end the violence in Asonafo South but just few weeks after his pronouncements another serious attack which nearly claimed the life of the former Regional Minister and Mp for Asonafo South was launched by those same cabals believed to be Npp thugs.

Hon. Eric Opoku was in his constituency to celebrate the Easter with his constitutes when gunmen started firing bullets all over his house with he and executives as the target.

This attack was so serious that it left some of his executives critically injured with gun shots, cutlass and axe wounds and they are in the hospital fighting for their lives.

*A day before the attack, we were told the thugs beat up police patrol team and seized their patrol vehicle. A severe beaten that has ended the police driver and others in the Hospital receiving medical treatment.*

Hon. Adams Seidu Deputy Constituency Organizer, Thomas Amponsah, Jonah Boakye, Hon. Prince and others were beaten and have received several cutlass and axe wounds in their houses and their belongings robbed by these same people.

We are told they went to also beat up the Nifahene of Sankore Nana Oppong Kyekyeku and also destroy and robbed him off his belongings. Other Chiefs like the Akwamu and Benkumhene all had their shares in the past.

Internal Revenue, Ghana Water Company, Cocoa Life(NGO), Cocoa Board office, A1 hospital and other government agencies in Sankore were all attacked and robbed in the past by these same thugs but are still walking freely in Sankore, Asonafo South.

Why should these continue to happen while we have Ghana Police stationed in Asonafo South? No wonder they themselves are helpless.

The Police Force knew of the earlier attacks so why didn't they envisage that there could be a possible recurrence of the earlier attack anytime the former minister is in town?

Does it mean the Ghana police force couldn't pick any intelligence from the ground that something of that could happen?

Or should we believe the rumour from the "grape vine" that the Police Force in Asonafo South are afraid to act on intelligence and arrest of the perpetrators of such inhuman acts?

Should we believe that that now any government that comes to power should have his people take the law into their own hands to kill, injure and afterwards walk freely about?

Should we believe the fact that Ghana Police force in Asonafo is not just sleeping but completely dead?

Should we believe Ghana Police in Asonafo South are just in Sankore as "dogs that cannot even bark"?

Should we believe that the actions of the Police service is a confirmation that NDC should do same in 2020 after winning power?

NDC as a party especially the Youths have always believe in the professionalism of the Ghana police force but we now believe the police force on Asonafo South has now become a helpless "dead Lion" as well as branch of the NPP youth wing in the region.

Ghana Police should note that what the Npp Youths are doing if the NDC Youths are to retaliate, the worse will happen in Brong Ahafo.

*In December 2016 when the same people launched attack on the Asonafo Law maker, our Regional Chairman Hon. Atuahene and his executives were those who issued statement to calm the NDC Youths in the region and called for investigation by the police if not the worse would've have happened.*

NDC Youths I believe are not afraid to retaliate but it is the respect they have for their leaders and elders that has always made things go the way they always go.

But if Ghana Police continue to massage the truth and the findings of the atrocities one day the affected Youths may no take it anymore.

Because we cannot continue to live in fear in our own region.

We can no longer continue to be terrorised in our comfort zones with no protection from the police.

We cannot flee our hometown because our party is not in power.

*Our Leaders in the region cannot always suffer the attacks and the fear of been attacked anytime they are home.*

We need Ghana Police force to resurrect and act professionally with the laws of the land to prevent a reprisal attacks. Because it is when the other party is not satisfied with the action of the mediator that will force them to retaliate.

NDC Youths I believe don't want to go to the extreme hence the call for Ghana Police to step up and act professionally without fear and favour to bring lasting peace to the people of Asonafo and Brong Ahafo at large.

I want to take this opportunity to wish our former Regional Minister Hon. Eric Opoku well, as well as the NDC executives in Asonafo South and all those injured a speedy recovery.

*#Edefu*

Iam a citizen and not a spectator!

*Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO*

B/A NDC REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER HOPEFUL.