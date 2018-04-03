Koku Anyidoho Investigated For Treason – Lawyer

Contrary to an earlier statement from the police that the National Democratic Congress Deputy General secretary, Koku Anyidoho has been charged with treason following his arrest, lawyer Victor Kojoga Adawudu says his client has not been charged yet.

Koku Anyidoho was on March 27 picked up by the police CID for comments he made on Accra-based Happy Fm which were deemed treasonable. Koku had said, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will suffer the fate of his father who was ousted in a coup d'état in 1972.

He was detained by the CID at the BNI cells but was eventually granted bail on Thursday March 29. He was required to report to the police headquarters today Tuesday April 3.

Speaking to the media after reporting at the police headquarters around 10:47 Tuesday morning, lawyer for Koku Anyidoho said his client is still under investigations for treason.

“As at now he's being investigated for treason, he's not been charged. They're investigating to see that that offence that they have seen [sic] that the investigation will support it”, Victor Adawudu told journalists.

He added that whether his client will be leveled with any charges or not is down to the outcome of the police investigations into the alleged offence.

“If they investigate and they have compelling evidence then they will now charge us”, he explained.

Reconciling the statement of the police and his own statement that his client has not been charged yet, Victor Kojoga Adawudu said it may have been a communication error on the part of the police.

“Let us also understand that it is not everybody who understands the legal parlance as in the terms so in communicating it came from the public communication department, in communication that is what they know”.

He however remains hopeful that the investigations against his client will not yield anything for which he will be charged.

“We are confident that we have not committed any crime”, he said.