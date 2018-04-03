WASSCE; MCE For Prestea Huni-valley Extend Best Wishes to Candidates

It gives me great pleasure to join stakeholders across the country to extend best wishes to our WASSCE candidates especially those in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.

Examinations remain a crucial bridge to cross to progress from one level of the academic ladder to the next and WASSCE is no exception. It is against this backdrop that I personally would like to encourage you to give off your best and excel as you start your examinations today.

Let me take this opportunity to thank all parents, guardians and teachers for the excellent roles you have played in preparing our children up to this point. It is my prayer that they excel to our satisfaction.

Finally let me remind all candidates that examinations malpractices remains an offence with very serious implications and so should endeavor to refrain from it as far as possible.

I would personally pay working visits to some of the examination centres especially when you are writing the core subjects to abreast myself with happenings at the various examination centres.

Once again I wish you the very best in your examinations. May God be with you throughout your examinations.

Thank you and may God bless us all.

...signed...

*Hon. Mozart Kweku Owuh*

*Municipal Chief Executive (MCE)*

*Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly*

*Bogoso*