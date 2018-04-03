Ghana Export Promotion Authority Seeks Media Support For Development

Tamale, April 03, GNA - Mr Akilu Sayibu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), has appealed to the media to support the Authority through positive publications for the needed development.

Speaking to the media in Tamale during the Easter festivities, Mr Sayibu indicated that the Ghana Export Promotion Authority existed to promote the export of non-traditional export and services.

He explained that there was need for Ghanaians to know that apart from the traditional export, there is also the non-traditional export, which is not only contributing to the GDP of Ghana but also contributing to creating employment avenues for the youth.

He urged the media to educate exporters on the latest export procedures including what they can export, to which country as well as the standards to meet.

He said for the media to be able to do this effectively, they must be in constant touch with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority for effective collaboration in terms of information dissemination.

Mr Sayibu commended the media for their support and urged them to continue to collaborate with the management of GEPA to move the country forward.

Answering questions from the media on the 'ONE District, ONE Exportable Product' Initiative, which GEPA was undertaking, Mr Sayibu explained that the Ghana Export Promotion Authority had embarked on stakeholder consultations in 9 of the 10 Regions and was left with the Greater Accra Region to complete the Regional consultations and to move to the next phase of the programme.

According to him, some of the Districts had started submitting proposals on their preferred products to be developed for export.

Products such as Cashew, Pineapple, Mango, Yam, Cassava, Coconut, Sheanuts, Medicinal herbs, handicrafts, textiles and garments are among some of the products submitted.

Mr Ceasar Abagali, the Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), gave the assurance that the GJA would continue to play a lead role in positive information dissemination for the country to continue to rely on the media for progress.

He commended the Ghana Export Promotion Authority for constantly availing itself to the media to brainstorm on issues of employment and the way forward.

He advised the Authority to liaise with the various District Assemblies who had identified exportable products to also engage with the media for the needed publicity.

Mr Abagali said the media was ready to partner and collaborate with GEPA for export promotion issues.

GNA