WASSCE: Prestea Huni-valley MP wishes all candidates well.

Today marks the beginning of your journey to the completion of your SHS education and I would like to extend my best wishes to you all as you start with Chemistry practicals.

I know the journey has not been easy and smooth sailing but I believe you have prepared yourself well for the exams to be able to excel and come out with flying colours.

I would like to advise you to eschew cheating and avoid all forms of examination malpractices as the consequences thereof when you are caught could easily lead to the cancellation of your results.

Please be courageous as you enter the examination hall and trust the Almighty God to grant you retentive memory to be able to succeed.

Let me take this opportunity to reiterate my commitment and that of government to sustain and even make better the flagship Free SHS policy which was rolled out at the beginning of this academic year. It is in line with this all important policy that GES has directed that all candidates pay only 50% of this terms fees and that is commendable.

Let me take this opportunity to commend your parents, teachers and guardians for the various roles they have played in preparing you to this stage. It is my prayer that you excel so that their toil will not be in vain.

Once again I salute you, and I wish you the very best in your WASSCE examinations. We believe in you, please make us proud.

Thank you.

...signed...

*Hon. Lawyer (Mrs) Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, MP*

Deputy Minister

Lands and Natural Resources