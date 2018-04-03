“Award-Winning Ice Is My Favorite Emirates Inflight Feature” – Daniel Kumevor

Daniel Kumevor

An area of Emirates’ operations in Ghana that endears them to many travelers is their multi-lingual cabin crew. The airline’s global workforce comprises talented men and women from over 160 countries including Ghana. There are over 100 Ghanaians working with Emirates such as Daniel Kumevor, an Emirates cabin crew member who has worked with the airline for seven years.

For Daniel, his remarkable journey with the airline began after his first flight. It was an exciting journey onboard Emirates with friends from the University of Ghana. Little did Daniel Kumevor know that his vacation trip would open a whole new and exciting opportunity for him to work with the world’s best airline. For Daniel, the decision to apply to work with Emirates was because of how the cabin crew servedpassengers. It reminded him of how he was brought up- Caring for others. The decision to join Emirates therefore came natural to him and after working with Emirates for 7 years, Daniel insists that he would choose to work with the airline anytime. .

At an exclusive interaction with selected Ghanaian media and influencers, Daniel explained that working with Emirates has taken him to all six continents as he has traveled to countless destinations on Emirates extensive network. When asked about his favorite destination, Daniel indicated that, “New Zealand would be my favorite destination. I love New Zealand because its quiet, fresh and reminds me of home”. Emirates flies to over 180 destinations across six continents via its Dubai hub.

Speaking about what he loves most onboard Emirates, Daniel was quick to mention that the Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ICE, was his favorite inflight feature. Emirates’ ICE features up to 3,500 channels of movies, TV Shows, entertainment and music. Additionally, 70+% of Emirates’ fleet now has Live TV including all 777-200LR and all 777-300ER. Major sporting events are aired throughout the year on Sport24, some sponsored by Emirates. It is therefor not surprising that ICEwas adjudged the World’s Best Inflight Entertainment Award for the 13th consecutive time at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards.

For many of the media personnel and influencers who attended the event, it was a moment of pride to realize that a fellow Ghanaian works with a global brand. It was even more refreshing when the interaction highlighted the fact that in spite of traveling the world with Emirates for 7 years, Daniel still had his “Ghanaianess” intact He remains hospitable, which is crucial in the work of a member of a cabin crew. Daniel still loves everything Ghanaian including music- he , cited songs by Daughters of Glorious Jesus and the Winneba Youth Choir as his favorite.