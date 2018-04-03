CGIA Announces Free Admission Campaign For Students

The Chartered Global Investment Analyst – CGIA® has announced a year-long free admission into its program for all students across the world.

This campaign, dubbed ‘I’m a student’ is aimed at creating the window of opportunity for all tertiary students who are seeking to build a global career in finance and investment to enrol into the CGIA® program at no cost.

The Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA - USA) is the world’s largest and recognized professional body providing approved designation for the investment and financial services industry.

The CGIA Charter designation is a gateway to a network of more than 10,000 investment and finance professionals recognized in over 100 countries worldwide.

‘I’m a student’ campaign is aimed at providing an opportunity for all individuals studying at the tertiary level across Africa to become candidates for the CGIA program at no cost. As long as you can prove that you are a student in a recognized tertiary institution, you will be allowed to become a CGIA candidate without paying the enrolment fee of $145” says Ethan Tyler, head of Global Markets for the CGIA.

He further stated that “this is our way of creating opportunities for everyone to pursue a global career in finance and investment with minimal restrictions on entry. We sincerely believe that more students will take advantage of this free enrolment campaign to position themselves for global career opportunities in Finance and Investment”

The CGIA Charter Program is opened to wide ranges of candidates with different skills and academic backgrounds. The program is structured to accommodate both old and new entrant professionals in the investment and finance industry.

To enrol into the program, kindly visit www.cgiaglobal.com or send an enquiry email to [email protected]