Koku's Lawyers Hope Charges Will Be Dropped

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, reported at the offices of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Tuesday as investigations into his alleged treasonable comments continue.

The police would have yet to decide whether to charge him.

Joy News’ Kwesi Parker Wilson reports that Mr Anyidoho and his legal team arrived at the Police Headquarters around 11 am.

The team, led by Victor Kojoga Adawudu is confident his client will be released because as far as he is concerned, Mr Anyidoho has committed no crime.

He told Parker Wilson “this is a professional institution, we should not stampede them.

“They said they will call us back anytime they need us,” he added.

Koku's home was searched by the police last week

Mr Adawudu, however, denied reports that his client was charged with treason. He insisted Mr Anyidoho is only being investigated for treason.

“He has not been charged, they are investigating to see if the offence will be supported by their findings. If they investigate and they have compelling evidence, then they will charge us.”

The lawyer also disclosed that Mr Anyidoho has not been put under any restrictions.

Mr Anyidoho was arrested last week Tuesday for alleged treasonable comments but he was released on Thursday on a police inquiry bail.

He had spent two nights in the custody of the Bureau for National Investigations (BNI) and cautioned for treason felony and causing fear and alarm for suggesting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, like his father, will be overthrown in a civil revolt.

“On January 13, 1972, a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president.

"Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself. There’ll be a civil revolt,” Mr Anyidoho said.

The comments have been described as “treasonable.”