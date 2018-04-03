Energy Commission Certifies 760 Electricians

The Energy Commission has presented certificates of accreditation to 760 Electrical Wiring professionals, who sat for the Electrical Wiring Certification Examinations in November/December 2017.

The graduands, who underwent training in domestic, commercial and industrial wiring, are therefore accredited to wire any building according to their area of expertise.

Dr Alfred Ofosu Ahenkorah, Executive Director of the Commission, said 948 professionals sat for the Electrical Tests.

Four hundred and fifty nine specialized in Domestic Wiring, 246 in Commercial and forty two (42) in industrial category, including 13 who were trained as Certified Electrical Wiring Inspectors (CEWI).

The Electrical Wiring Secretariat has so far registered a total of 5,221 persons nationwide, with 3,147 being Domestic, 1,719 Commercial, 293 Industrial and 89 Inspectors.

According to the Executive Director, the Electrical Wiring Regulation LI 2008 was enacted by Parliament on February 24, 2012 to address major issues that cause death and fires.

“Disciplinary measures will be taken against practitioners who do not have the requisite certification but are given contracts to wire buildings,” he opined.

He further indicated that facility owners are expected to engage the services of only CEWP to execute internal wiring.

The Executive Director further indicated that through collaborations with Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and Enclave Power, all facilities that are to be hooked onto their networks would conform to the fundamental requirements of the law.

“As we intensify public sensitization, our goal is to ensure that customers fully comply with regulations before making the move to the electricity companies for service connections,” he mentioned.

By Solomon Ofori