Akufo-Addo, Mahama Eulogize Winnie Mandela

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Mahama have eulogized departed Anti-Apartheid campaigner Winnie Mandela.

The former first lady of South Africa passed Monday after being admitted at the Milpark Hospital for a kidney infection.

Paying his tribute to Mrs. Mandela, President Akufo-Addo her as a “remarkable woman” on his Facebook wall.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death of Winnie Mandela. Her name will echo down the ages, and will forever be remembered as a freedom fighter and a fearless and remarkable woman. Rest in perfect peace Mama Wetu. You’ve earned it,” the post added.

Former President John Mahama remembers her as “…a bold fighter and champion of female empowerment…”

“Sad to note the passing of yet another African icon. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela served her nation, South Africa, her people and Africa well. She will be remembered for her active fight on the side of Nelson Mandela and his compatriots against apartheid…,” he wrote on Facebook.

During the 27-year imprisonment of her ex-husband, Nelson Mandela, for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and the rights of black South Africans.

The former South African first lady was born in the village of Mbongweni, Bizana, in the Transkei.