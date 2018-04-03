Startupbootcamp Africa To Host FastTrack In Accra

Startupbootcamp (SBC), a global family of industry-focused accelerators, last year launched its first-ever Africa-based programme.

Building on the rapid success of its inaugural 2017 Cape Town tech venture accelerator programme, Startupbootcamp Africa will be hosting a FastTrack in Accra, Ghana on 12 April 2018. This is part of a global tour to source, grow and scale the next generation of Africa-focused innovators.

The first-ever Startupbootcamp Africa Accelerator was a rollercoaster success with a record 32 corporate agreements including pilots and proof-of-concepts, signed during the accelerator.

“Fast Track events are a rare opportunity for startups across the globe to present their businesses to an elite group of mentors comprising industry experts, corporate executives and investors. Through more than 2 hours of personal, dedicated one-on-one feedback from mentors and subject-matter experts, startups will be able to engage with the Startupbootcamp global community and will also be able to meet with industry executives and exposed to worldwide opportunities”, say Philip Kiracofe and Zachariah George, the co-founders of Startupbootcamp Africa.

The Accra, Ghana FastTrack will be held on 12 April 2018 and they are seeking applications from disruptive startups in industries including blockchain, connected devices, payment solutions, capital markets and asset management, integrated supply chain, e-commerce, alternative financing, identity management, digital connectivity, data and behavioral analytics and enabling technologies.

Stanley Gabriel, Head of Innovation at Old Mutual Personal Finance, is enthusiastic about the possibilities that the FastTrack events open up. “Through our partnership with Startupbootcamp, startups have the opportunity to leverage our expertise, experience, resources and talent to build more compelling commercial propositions with clear commercial outcomes, while our business and our stakeholders in turn benefit from their innovative ideas.”

What is a FastTrack:

Startupbootcamp FastTracks are informal events hosted all over the world and the aim is for the SBC team, mentors and sponsors to have the opportunity to meet the most suitable early-stage companies interested in joining the 2018 programme.

For each FastTrack, the top 10 startups that apply will receive instant feedback from a panel of industry mentors, they will be able to network with the SBC investment team and can also find out more about the programme itself.

Startup teams that attend a FastTrack are 20% more likely to be invited to the final Selection Days where the ultimate Top 10 will be invited to join the three-month programme to be hosted in Cape Town commencing September.

Why a FastTrack:

Attending a FastTrack can offer startups valuable feedback from mentors and subject experts, startups will be able to engage with the Startupbootcamp global community and will also be able to meet with industry executives and get exposed to worldwide opportunities. Attending a FastTrack will also give a startup the significant advantage of being added to the SBC Cape Town watch list, which gives you a 20% higher chance of being selected for the final programme.

“We want every startup to know that even if you don’t make it into the final Accelerator, our FastTrack events can provide incredible guidance and mentorship and can fundamentally shift a growing business,” advises Philip Kiracofe, co-MD and CEO of Startupbootcamp Cape Town.

Who should apply to a FastTrack:

Any startup operating in the FinTech, CyberSecurity, InsurTech, eCommerce, RetailTech and related industries is encouraged to join in the FastTracks.

SBC Africa are specifically looking for startups in the following areas:

Blockchain and Distributed Ledger

Payment Solutions

Big Data and Analytics

Data and Behavioural Analytics

Insurance and Cyber Insurance

Financial Inclusion

Commerce and eCommerce

Identity and Authentication

Payments

Personal Financial Management

IoT

P2P Lending

Cross-border Transactions

Beyond the FastTracks:

FastTrack engagements are not a requirement to apply for the Startupbootcamp Africa Accelerator, and ALL startups are encouraged to apply. However, attending a FastTrack will be to your advantage.

The final deadline for innovators and entrepreneurs to apply online for the final accelerator is 24 May 2018.

Core sponsors for this Africa-based programme include big backers Old Mutual, RCS, PwC, BNP Paribas, Nedbank and Woolworths Financial Services.

How to apply to the Accra, Ghana FastTrack:

Visit the Accra, Ghana FastTrack page here: http://bit.ly/SBCAccra

Scroll down and click on hyperlinked “online form” under How to Apply

Good to Know: Only 10 teams are invited to each FastTrack so get your applications in as soon as possible!