And John Mahama Too

Former President John Mahama has joined the Ghana Peace Council and the Christian Council of Ghana in not condemning the coup talk of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The coup talk and whether or not Koku Anyidoho was going to pass the Easter holidays in the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) dungeon or not topped the media chart last week.

The growing strength of state institutions and indeed the rule of law manifested greatly when the treason suspect was granted a police enquiry bail.

His testimony about the civility showed him was unlike what could have happened in the NDC regime. Things have really changed under President Akufo-Addo.

Were his suspected crime committed under John Mahama, the police enquiry bail application would have been thwarted through an 'order from above'.

Many wondered why he was granted bail but it is the law which must work and not the emotions of people. That is how to grow a country.

Former President John Mahama and the NDC would prefer the sledgehammer approach in dealing with those who speak up against their rule, nowhere near coup talk; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would rather allow the law to work which was what occurred last week.

There are personalities – some of them very important dignitaries by virtue of the positions they held previously whose actions and inactions speak a lot about them. When, for instance, the country has been thrown into a fear and panic mode because of a pending coup by the NDC, the immediate past President must either condemn the utterance or support it. Being selective as he did when he said he is supportive of the demonstration against the US, Ghana military deal and ignoring the substantial issue is being clever to a fault.

We are yet to hear from the former President whether indeed there is a plan by the NDC to stage a coup in the country. Silence under the circumstances, for us, is tantamount to concurring with the Koku Anyidoho prediction.

The good things the former President continues to promise Ghanaians when they change their minds about his bad governance style and give him another chance have been negated by his refusal to condemn Koku Anyidoho for threatening the peace of this country among others.

Could there be sense in the suspicion that Koku Anyidoho only disclosed what was discussed among the top echelon of the party?

Unless the former President comes out clear on this subject we as well as other Ghanaians would be constrained to form our opinion on his position on the coup talk.