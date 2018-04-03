V/R: Chief Saves Cops From Lynching

Two personnel of the Ghana Police Service in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region have been nearly lynched last Saturday, 31st March, 2018 had the Chief and elders of Tsome-Sabadu not intervened.

According to an eyewitness, at about 1:20 pm some irate youth of Sabadu near Vakpo rounded up Detective Corporal Vincent Dovlo and a Community Police Assistant (CPA) at the Chief's Palace for allegedly attempting to arrest the Chief of the town.

Fortunately, before they could subject them to physical assaults, the Chief and his elders intervened, rescued the officers and kept them in a safe place while they calmed and dispersed the youth.

The witness narrated that, “the youth were very angry because we heard the Police were coming to arrest the Chief and so, we also ganged up to stop them.” He added that the anger could be felt in the kind of war songs they chanted.

The Chief and the elders had a hard time calming the youth down. It took close to three hours to finally disperse the youth and also get the Police out of the town.

Another youth of the area alleged that the anger of the youth is based on a frosty relationship between the Pastor of the Christ Healing Sabbath Church and the community over a suspected misconduct and some ritual activities of the Church; a case which is before the District Security Committee (DISEC).

When contacted, the North Dayi District Police Commander, ASP Peter Kwadjo Tawiah, confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, but stated that the only report against the said pastor was a rumor of misconduct.

He explained that the detective and the assistant were at the Chief's Palace to talk to him to assist the Police in inviting some townsfolk who are alleged to have threatened the pastor and members of the Christ Healing Church in the community.

However, for some reason, there was a false alarm that the Chief is being arrested hence, the upheaval by the youth.

He said prior to the latest incident, the Church which had been operating in the community for about 14 years was about a month ago alleged to be engaging in some unacceptable behavior in the community.

The situation so heightened that the youth went to uproot a sword the Church has planted in its premises, aggravating the frosty relationship.

He indicated that so far no incriminating evidence had been found at the church premises and the residence of the pastor. DISEC had met the two parties and further consultations were ongoing to amicably deal with the matter before the attempted lynching incident occurred last Saturday.

That notwithstanding, ASP Tawiah assured that the Police is on top of issues and will continue with the investigations until the matter is solved and the culprits brought to book.

