The Influential Life Of A Soldier

Such special days are for considering the influence or impact an individual has made in the lives of others and society, from his time of birth. I believe birthdays are not only for enjoyment. They can be both joyful and sorrowful, depending on what one has done with his or her life. One of the people who have positively influenced my life is this young Soldier (Ameyaw Gorden). I could not understand why our spirits moved together. It has now become obvious: we were all born in the same month (April) and on Monday as well.

Reciprocity is a norm of society: that as society takes care of an individual, the individual must also pay back to society in the lives of others (reciprocal obligations). Living in the same area you were those we learnt from. If you had failed, then you would have failed us, because there would have been no motivation for us to move up in life. And if we had also been bad, you were to receive part of the blame, because you trained us. If I can write today, then I must write for this young man.

You are one of the main reasons behind my academic performance. You always encouraged me to study hard, in the days I competed with my friend Yeboah kwasi (Ghana Police Service) in the primary school. Anytime we had exams, you and your brother would be for one of us to be first. You were always on my side and challenged me with a gift for getting the first the position. In days I did not win, you gave me no gift but you encouraged me to worker harder next time to get a better gift. You were always happy whenever I was first as if you rather won yourself. You were genuinely concerned about my success, not necessarily interested in our competition. Now we have also grown to be responsible in society. You also started a football team where I was one of your key players. We won most of our matches including matches we played with your brother’s team. The teams you and you brother started were not only for entertainment, but they kept us united as children in the same area. They also prevented us from going far away from home to engage in bad activities.

You have currently devoted yourself to the Ghanaian society by serving in the Ghana Armed forces. I have learnt from you to always persevere: fight until victory is won. I remember you could not get the military just after you completed senior high school. You wanted to follow your passion, so you were working tirelessly and waiting for God’s time, despite the failures and challenges. Now you are serving Ghana and even contributing to international peace in different countries. This is true self-sacrifice.

They called you Goldman. I could not call you by that name, because I did not know why they called you that, but as a social prophet (prophecy not based on divine inspiration but on systematic observation of behaviours and interactions) I must confirm the actualization of that name in your life. Whatever people say about us either good or bad, come to pass. It is only the unfounded that do not work, as I was telling Owusu some few days ago.

Officer, Ghana celebrates you today. We say God bless you. May he protect you in your service to society. Keep your eyes in the skies, many blessings to descend from above, so you are not taken by surprise. For your parents, I pray that God gives them a comfortable and healthy long life, to behold the fruits of their investments in you. For us the young ones, we are still following your sacrifice and courage; we promise to worker harder so your joy be full. For me, the support you gave me, I will give to your little brother, my friend and many other young ones, to see them move higher than we have gone.

SHADRACH KORSAH (CITIZEN JOURNALIST)

KNUST.

FORMER STUDENT, TUOBODOM SENIOR HIGH SCH.