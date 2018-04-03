India Turns Cruel Face On Muslims And Non- Hindus!

None of the major political parties in India, be it Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) or Indian National Congress (INC) are considering Muslim or non-Hindu voters as significant anymore. During the Rajya Sabha election in Gujrat, BJP and INC leaders, including Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi refrained from even going to Muslim voters, which constitute ten percent of the total votes, seeking their support. Instead Muslims are compelled living in those areas under suffocating offensive odor of garbage- day and night. No one seems to show minimum sympathy to their extreme sufferings.

Both BJP and INC believes, the days of giving importance to Muslim voters is already over. Instead, Indian political parties are putting more focus and importance to Hindu voters. With this agenda in mind, BJP made pledges during 2014 Lok Sabha election of expelling over four million Bangla-speaking Muslims from the north-eastern states.

BJP claims, these Bangla-speaking Muslims are not Indian nationals. Instead, they are intruders from neighbouring Bangladsh. According to a Agartala-based journalist, the 'real' number of intruders from Bangladesh would cross over seven million. She believes, Narendra Modi would very certainly 'drive away' these 'illegal immigrants' much before the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and her Trinamool Congress are opposing Modi's agenda of expelling Bangla-speaking Muslims. Mamata or her party's voice are largely insignificant in the 1.20 billion Hindu population's India.

The author is a political and defence analyst and worked in the United Nations.