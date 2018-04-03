Lack Of Data Bane To Development - Policy Analyst

A policy analyst is worried data on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics is too limited in Africa to push development.

Professor Sylvana Rudith King of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Centre for Settlement Studies says policy implementation suffers, with the negative impact on analyzing progress and meeting sustainable development targets.

“We have to do something and inform policy but you can’t inform policy when you don’t have any evidence,” she bemoans.

Professor King spoke at a colloquium by the Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

She says investment in research and development is very crucial in reversing the trend.

After participating in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals, Ghana started pursuing the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prof. Rudith Sylvana King

Prof King believes implementation of the 17 targets in the SDGs will require inputs from natural and social scientists as well as engineers.

While this requires women participation, it is estimated they form only 30 percent of science roles the world over.

Professor King wants increased effort to improve the numbers to reduce poverty, create jobs through agricultural or industrial productivity.

“Women in Science is a game changer. One, it’s going to increase the number of scientists. For example, the pain you go through there’s no way a man will go through that so if you’re designing a technology for women you come out with diverse ways of doing it. Diversity is important in achieving the SDGs,” she said.

Pro Vice-chancellor of KNUST, Prof Rev. Charles Ansah says the university has done enough to train more female in science.

Reverend Professor, Charles Ansah, however, entreats Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (WiSTEM), to mentor them.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Kwasi Debrah | Luv FM