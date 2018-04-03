The Tragedy of Our Incompetence

Is it that we have so many people who are incapable of performing their function as leaders to make our systems work or arethat we have too many of romantic statisticians and pedestrian scholars who run analysis for public consumption and give the hope to the victimized illiterate that the nation soaring high to its economic renaissance or revivification.

Our artificiality in distinguishing right from wrong in managing affairs of this country is tragic. The is premised on the inconclusive and obviously denigrating verdict exonerating emanating from the public court on issues militating against the progress of this nation. It is sad that based on your political leaning, one is able to vehemently condemned what is wrong whenthere party is not power and the vice versa. This taciturnity among well-meaning Ghanaians and civil society is causing defacement of our national identity. The miasma in our Political, economic and socio-cultural terrain is insalubrious to our very existence.

Indeed, there is an admissible evidence of irreversible incompetence in every sector of this country. It is only in the economic circumvallation of our country that our common funds are being traded at source and the intellectuals and academics keep mute but have their moral genes activated when Flagstaff house was changed to Jubilee House. It is very tragic. Very interesting too; government devotes resources touneconomical ventures when people are suffering fromelementary problems.

It is only in this part of the world that when people rob the political class comes to tell us it is politically motivated. It is only in this country that the security forces can ask a civilian to go and arrest criminals but have the intelligence and prowess to arrest the innocent wearing political suit.

We live in a country where some MPs sit in parliament and do nothing but get paid after the end of the month but everybody sitscomfortably. It is like the whole nation has been hypnotized by activities of politicians and an intimidating environment mooted in a way to gag person who will criticize them.

In a country where fully employed drivers are being paid allowance for embarking upon their core business, where thousands are spent at the funeral but the man died of hunger, where infant's brains are trained by the untrained, where tap water runs at midnight but stops when children rise to go to school, where spiritualist are licensed and certified to make money yet other people are arrested for counterfeiting, where security personnel profit from the activities of the criminals they must stop, where annual floods destroy property but thirst and famine set in after the rains, where university professors only research on research allowance and where tricycles carry the sick and ambulances the dead, perhaps, issues like poor quality public education do not issue at all.

The preponderance of lamentations and empty rhetoric of promises from those at the helm of affairs has never worked and will never work. Attitude as people must change and change in attitudes will do the magic. Civil society organizations must rise up! The academic Fraternity must Rise up! Ghana must rise up!

SILAS KUNKPE