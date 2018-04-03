Jumia Food Bets on New App to Better User Experience

Nigeria, 3rd March 2018 - Jumia Food , Africa’s leading online food delivery platform has announced the launch of a new App that will revolutionize online food delivery in Kenya. This improved version will better user experience, allowing customers to slide across menu categories with improved designs.

“We are committed to delivering the best digital services to our customers while guaranteeing speedy delivery of food to your locations. Improving our App is part of our 2018 agenda, to increase affordability and convenience in the food ordering process,” said Joe Falter, Jumia Food CEO.

The new App, with a 35% share of traffic, will further improve online payment flow as well as the chat function; allowing customers to ask questions about Jumia Food restaurants to customer service. Orders via desktop laptops still take the lead with 40%, while the iOS App takes 25% across all African countries.

Commenting, the MD of Jumia Food Nigeria, Olamide Bada said: “Innovation is very key to us at Jumia food which is the reason why we are improving our app. With the new app and seamless access to over 240 restaurants, customer experience will definitely be boosted."

The Android App can be download here , while the iOS version will be launched mid-April.

Jumia Food Nigeria is currently the leading food delivery service provider in Nigeria with a listing of over 200 restaurants in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt supplying a variety of cuisines including Nigerian, Chinese, Indian, Thai among others. Jumia Food is present in eleven countries in Africa including Nigeria, Morocco and Uganda with 2,000 restaurants Partners across Africa. It enhances the customer experience through timely delivery and seamless customer, operational and marketing support.