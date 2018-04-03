NAYAS Mourns With Alhaji Short

The national leadership and entire membership of the National Youth for Alhaji Short (NAYAS) are shocked and saddened by the demise of Hajia Memuna, the mother of our national chairmanship candidate who is also the current Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman (ALHAJI SHORT).

Hajia Memuna passed away on the morning of Saturday, 31st March, 2018 at a private clinic in Wa. She was subsequently buried in line with Islamic custom in the afternoon of same day.

The entire youth wing of Team Short across the country wishes to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolence to ALHAJI SHORT and the entire family for the great loss.

We were in Kukurantumi in the Eastern region as part of our campaign work when the news reached us. We were devastated by the news.

We wish she was still with us today; but Allah knows best. He is the master planner. May the death of your mother and our grandmother renew our faith and strength to work harder to ensure that ALHAJI SHORT becomes the next National Chairman of NPP to address the needs of the grassroots and to provide a bridge between party and government to enable the government fulfill its promises to Ghanaians.

May Allah be pleased with you - Hajia Memuna.

DAMIRIFA DUE MUMMY!!!

...Signed...

Prince Anuwar-Sadat Amadu

General Secretary

National Youth for Alhaji Short (NAYAS)

0500240009