End Time Christians

*_"I like your Christ, I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike Christ."_*~ Mahatma Gandhi.

In recent times, the more churches, the more abundance of sin. The question is, _"what is attributing to this and who are those committing the atrocities?"_

A great number of Ghanaians would rather leave their businesses unattended for weeks, months & even years & instead, spend the whole time in prayer camps 'casting out demons.' Immediately poverty takes a firm grip on them, close relations and associates become major suspects.

Reference is taken from the bible saying "whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might, for in the realm of the dead, where you are going, there is neither working, nor planning nor knowledge, nor wisdom." Ecclesiastes 9:10.

This is therefore a clear indication that the bible never condemned hard work. I am not against attending fellowships or partaking in church activites but the ideal time to do "what" is the underlying factor that needs to be critically analysed.

The economy of the United States is booming not because they have more Christians, pray more or are more spiritual than Ghanaians but because they apportion every bit of time they acquire very well to utilize it accordingly. Prayer is necessary in all facets of life. Truth is, nothing can easily be done without prayer. However, it is equally essential for individuals to gain focus and do things at their appropriate times. Instead of spending all day in church or prayer camps casting out demons, there need be a balance as to how our businesses would also be attended to. There is always a way to deal with these two without ignoring one completely.

Particular attention also goes out to students who totally ignore their studies and focus only on church activities hence, ending up trailing in most academic papers. Our deeds are only sealed in the way of God when there's proper planning thus, when man plans, God plans and acts as well. When the bible said you shall be the head and not the tail, you were actually the one being refered to. Yes, you.

It's high time we put an end to being hypocritical and dormant Christians and begin worshiping God in truth and in Spirit.

Lord Logo Stephen is a final year student at the University of Ghana, Legon. He writes about student politics, General societal issues and romance. You can visit his blog at lordofarticles.wordpress.com or call him on(+233 242286867)