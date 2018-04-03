NDC Did Not Even Try, General Mosquito

If the career General-Secretary of Ghana’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has nothing constructive to contribute to the development of the country, Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia had better shut up and allow those trying hard to repair the great damage wreaked on our country’s economy, as well as the moral fabric of the country’s culture, have the peace of mind to make our country work again (See “Akufo-Addo Appointed Ex-Girlfriends to Key Positions – Asiedu-Nketia Alleges” 3News.com 4/2/18). Maybe the Seikwa, Brong-Ahafo, native has so soon forgotten rallying the inhabitants of his home region behind former President John Dramani Mahama, during the last election, on grounds that the former Atta-Mills lieutenant was married to one of their own. What do you call this conjugal / sexual tack to an electioneering campaign but nepotism?

The pity here is that the man popularly known as General Mosquito knows fully well that when it comes to vision and administrative competence, former President Mahama is a mere toddler compared to an indisputably giant-sized President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo. But, unfortunately, instead of wisely swallowing his empty pride and vanity, the former Rawlings’ Deputy Defense Minister has resorted to talking from both sides of his mouth. On the one hand, General Mosquito claims that the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party has “initiated some good policies, but the NPP has performed poorly in implementing them.” According to the critic, “They [the NPP] chose free education and then implemented it wrongly; they chose a policy of protecting the environment and then implemented it wrongly; they chose Fulani fight and implemented it wrongly.”

The absurdity of his argument clearly lies in the fact that the Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress did not even try to either promote or implement any of these supposedly wrongly implemented progressive NPP policies. In other words, Mr. Asiedu-Nketia appears to be too dishonest and cowardly to admit that Mr. Mahama’s tenure was unquestionably a wasted opportunity. By the way, it was the same Mr. Asiedu-Nketia who publicly asserted that then-Interim President Mahama had not actually won the 2012 Presidential Election but, rather, it was the abject lack of polling station vigilance on the part of the New Patriotic Party that erroneously threw electoral victory into the laps of the Bole-Bamboi native.

What makes General Mosquito’s nepotism argument at once preposterous and inexcusably pathetic, is the weird notion that, somehow, the NDC had an inalienable right or bounden obligation to jampack its cabinet with the Ahwoi, Tsikata and Tandoh Brothers, for a couple of ready examples, but that Nana Akufo-Addo has absolutely no right, whatsoever, to appoint better qualified Ghanaian citizens into his cabinet and other significant positions of public trust because some of these appointees happen to be relatives, friends or ex-lovers. I personally do not endorse the blatant policy of nepotism, but I would rather have Mr. Asiedu-Nketia objectively draw a balance sheet of comparative administrative competence between NDC and NPP governments. I mean, we have had the likes of Messrs. Alban SK Bagbin, Mahama, Kwesi BekoeAmissah-Arthur and Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa publicly assert that President Akufo-Addo’s fee-free Senior High School policy initiative is flagrantly unconstitutional.

And these people would have the Ghanaian voter believe that they are bona fide “Social Democrats” who care about the destiny of the ordinary Ghanaian worker and our economically deprived youths than the leaders of the New Patriotic Party. We have also had these NDC leaders promote the environmentally destructive activities of Galamseyers, as well as the brutal rape of our rural women and the wanton destruction of our farmlands by Fulani herdsmen. And yet, rather than humbly and soberly commend the Akufo-Addo government for arresting such predatory savaging of our environment and the pollution of our waterbodies, General Mosquito prefers to childishly complain about how these progressive policies have not been picture-perfectly implemented.

Whether Nana Akufo-Addo’s policy proposal of “Ghana Beyond Aid” becomes a reality or not is well beside the point. The fact of the matter is that the Mahama Posse did not even dream about the nobility of making Ghana economically self-sufficient, let alone foresightedly implementing the same.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs