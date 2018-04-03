What I Stand For: Johnson Avuletey, The NPP Volta Regional Chairman Hopeful

PROFILE

As a politician,an accomplished business fellow,a clergy; Johnson Avuletey worked tirelessly to bring people together to get things done for the NPP in the Volta Region and beyond.

He is an anchor of experience, an asset which the NPP Volta can not let go off.

With his vast social connection and rich experience in both public and private sector, Johnson can be described as a *political pacesetter.*

In 1988, Johnson Avuletey contested and subsequently represented the good people of Toviadzi Electoral Area of the Ho Municipality at the time District Assembly concept was introduced in the country, He is one of the pioneers of the District Assembly concept.

Johnson Avuletey, is one individual who loves to nurture growth of those within his range or far, provided one unveils him or herself. He is highly interested in both human and community development.

For his high interest in both human and community development and during the twelve years he served his Electoral Area in the capacity as the Assembly member he was awarded and honored the best Assembly member in the Volta Region in 1994 and in 1996, Johnson Avuletey was honored at the National level as the second best Assembly member for the whole Ghana.

Johnson Avuletey has a very strong Christian background and as well understands the current dynamic of business.