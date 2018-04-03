Tired And Fed-Up With The Judases On Earth, Why Live Here?

Our World is beautiful, yet there are some people who wish they weren’t born and placed here. They feel frustrated and are tired of living here on Earth. They would have loved it somewhere else, supposedly. Somewhere other than this world--where there are no Judases, no troubles and no problems. But where’s somewhere and would they be able to cope, if indeed there exist a place like that?

xxxxx--A friend asked another friend of mine, if he could place a phone call to Heaven.

“..Auntie Alberta where doI place the call? Heaven?”He asked.

It was Harry. He doesn’t quarry.And he isn’t quarrelsome.Harry was just being sarcastic. He’s built good reputation for that. You don’t hurry after him when he takes a flight because you might get lost or fall into a ditch. Yes, I knew he was being Harry. However, I felt it was a subject worth exploring before the wolves seized upon it—the gold mine.

“What’s that call for?”I asked myself.

To begin with, I thought it wouldn’t be bad to throw out there an idea for the questioner. So, I suggestedhe went to Seven Eleven. “Harry, go to Seven Eleven,” I told him. But he quickly parried it. Instead,he said, he preferred Wal-Mart to Seven Eleven.

“Wal-Mart will be better,” he replied.

“No, Seven Eleven is closer to Heaven. It costs less to call,” Iinterjected.

There’s a story behind this storyline. It’s the precursor to the above conversation that transpired between myself and Harry on one of the social media platforms on Monday 2, April 2018 around 1:08 pm Pacific Time (4:08pm EST).

It’s a surreal story that happened about two weeks ago, when a Greensboro man claimed he was Jesus Christ and called an emergency number—911 to tell the police, he’d broken into a Pizza Hut and helped himself with some food and drink.

On Sunday 22 March 2018, at High Point, North Carolina USA, Mr. Richard Quintero said he ate pizza and drank a Mountain Dew (a soft drink or soda) when he broke into the food joint

“A Greensboro man claiming to be Jesus Christ called 911 to tell them he broke into a Pizza Hut.Richard Quintero admitted to breaking into a High Point Pizza Hut on North Main Street, saying he ate pizza and drank a Mountain Dew. He was later charged with Felony Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny, “reported Carrie Hodgin.

The story has three dimensional angles sort of…“And I’m here and Jesus is here and now he’s back to earth."

It’s like the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. That gives one a sense of what’s to come. First, a ‘Messiah’ descends on Earth and breaks into a Pizza hut because he is hungry. It turns out he is an impersonator—a self-styled Messiah and he finally makes his own confession. The story also evokes pathos. Here’s one classic example: “I’m starving to death. Everyone’s been treating me mean. I’ve been beaten up in this town," said the caller.

As the dialogue progresses both the caller and dispatcher try to out-smart each other. That element played out when the dispatcher asked the caller this question:

Dispatcher: "Okay, and what do you look like?"

To which the caller replied: "I look like Jesus. What else am I supposed to look like?”

Interesting take, isn’t it? It reminds me of the trial of Jesus by Roman Governor--Pontius Pilate.

“Art thou the King of the Jews,” Pilate asked. And Jesus answered: “Unto him thou sayest.”

I wonder what would have been the reaction had the caller said he was either black or white.

The dispatcher applies persuasive language to subdue the caller, whilst the impersonator maintains his claim of being Jesus Christ. But it wouldn’t take long for him to cave in, which followed his inevitable confession and the charge of Felony Larceny.

.

Please see Transcription of the full 911 call below:

Dispatcher: "High Point 911, what is your emergency?"

Caller: "Yes, this is Jesus Christ and I just broke into the Pizza Hut and I broke the window and I’m here and Jesus is here and now he’s back to earth."

Dispatcher: "Alright and uh, you don’t work there?"

Caller: "No, I just broke in. Had a pizza. I’m Jesus."

Dispatcher: "And what was your name again?"

Caller: "My name is Jesus."

Dispatcher: "What’s your last name, Jesus?"

Caller: "Christ."

Dispatcher: "Okay, and what do you look like?"

Caller: "I look like Jesus. What else am I supposed to look like?"

Dispatcher: "Why did you do that?"

Caller: "Cause I’m Jesus. I can do whatever I want. We’re tired of Judases on this earth. We’re going to clean this earth up. So what are you up to?"

Dispatcher: "Where do you live at?"

Caller: "I don’t. I’m from heaven."

Dispatcher: "How did you get over to the pizza hut?"

Caller: "I’m from heaven, sir."

Dispatcher: "Okay, and did you break a front window?"

Caller: "Yea, I broke the door window, sir."

Dispatcher: "And did you eat a pizza?"

Caller: "Yea, had a Mountain Dew."

Dispatcher: "Alright, are you going to stay there for a minute?"

Caller: "Yea."

Dispatcher: "You ain’t got any weapons or anything on ya, do ya?"

Caller: "No, I’m not violent or anything, sir."

Dispatcher: "Okay, just hungry?"

Caller: "Yea, I’m starving to death. Everyone’s been treating me mean. I’ve been beaten up in this town. I’m from Indiana."

Dispatcher: "You’re from Indiana?"

Caller: "Yes, people keep beating me up."

Dispatcher: "Where have you been staying at?"

Caller: "Everywhere. I keep getting kicked out of places. I got Schizophrenia, sir."