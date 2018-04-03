Galamsey: Ban To Be Lifted Soon-Deputy Minister

Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency and Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has assured the small scale mining sector to exercise a little more patience as the process to streamline the operations of the small scale mining sector is in its conclusion stage.

Hon. Barbara was speaking to the press at her residence in Huni-Valley after donating ten wheel Chairs and twenty white canes to the Physically Challenged Association at a dinner she organised for widows in and around Aboso.

" I thank the small scale miners for exercising patience over the last one year, what I can assure them is that we are in the last stages of the processes, we need just a little more patience " Hon Barbara stated.

We have trained both small scale miners and galamseyers and have also sent people to China for training on Natural Resources Management.

We are left with the auditing of sites of small scale companies to go.

Drones and Navy Officers will also be monitoring our water bodies to make sure nobody works on the water bodies

Hon Barbara Oteng-Gyasi further stated that the MMIP will soon be launched by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo which is also another step in the process.

"We have a few moments to cross the finish line, the race will soon end and when we are able to endure, we are going to be crowned but if we don't exercise a little more patience,our long wait would be in vain"Hon Barbara added.

Over 300 widows dined with the Member of Parliament with each widow receiving a half piece of cloth.

