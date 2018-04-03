Enchi: Eight Babies Delivered During Easter Festivity

Enchi (W/R), April 2, GNA- Six boys and two girls were delivered in two hospitals at Enchi in the Aowin municipality on Holy Easter and Easter Sunday.

One birth was recorded on the Holy Saturday, while seven were recorded on Easter Sunday.

Seven babies were born at the Enchi Government Hospital and the Presbyterian Health Services recorded one.

The midwife in-charge of the Enchi Government hospital's maternity ward, Madam Hawa Amin, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Enchi on Monday that five deliveries were recorded at her facility between Good Friday and Saturday.

She said on Easter Sunday and Monday, the hospital had two births as at 0090hours.

Madam Amin said all the babies were delivered normally and they were in good health with their mothers.

At the Presbyterian Health Services, Madam Rosina Afara, Senior Staff midwife on duty, said they recorded one birth a day before the Easter celebration.

Madam Afara explained that even though lots of pregnant women register at her facility to attend antenatal clinics, they end up seeking assistance from their husbands or traditional birth attendants when their time is due to delivery.

She attributed this problem to the deplorable state of some roads in the municipality.

Madam Afara, therefore, appealed to the government to fix the roads as soon as possible to help pregnant women in Aowin and its neighbouring districts visit the nearest health facility for examination to avoid complications during delivery. GNA

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA