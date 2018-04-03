Upper West Region: Lack Of Telephone Services Poses Security Threat

Kuoro Bamula Basinjia Chieminah, the Chief of Kandia in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region has expressed worry over the lack of access to telephone services by some communities in the Gandawi Traditional Area.

The chief said lack of access to telephone communication services posed serious security threat and also undermined social and economic development in those communities.

'The lack of access to telephone services by residents in some communities including; Buoti, Kandia, Jitong, Gbarima, Limiera, and Kupulima continue to stifle socio-economic activities and posed a security threat to the people during emergencies', he said.

Kuoro Chieminah III expressed the concern during the 9th Annual Celebration of the Gandawi Naabahilme Festival of the chiefs and people of the Gandawi Traditional Area I Sorbelle in the Sissala West.

Kuoro Chieminah III therefore appealed to the Regional Minister, Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku and the Sissala West Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Patrick Alhassan Adama to help facilitate the extension of telephone services to the underserved communities in the Gandawi Area.