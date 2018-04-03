Ghana To Host Conference On Domestic Revenue Mobilisation

The Ministry of Finance (MoF), the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are jointly organising a conference on, 'Moving Beyond Aid: Domestic Revenue Mobilisation for G-20 Compact with Africa (CWA) countries.

The two-day conference which will be held from 4th to 5th April in Accra will bring together senior government officials, representatives of revenue agencies from eight countries namely, Benin, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

A joint press statement issued by the organisers said development partners, experts and representatives of civil society would also be in attendance.

The conference will provide Compact with Africa (CWA) countries a common platform for knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning on revenue mobilisation as well as ways to overcome aid dependence, ease financing constraints, and enhance growth prospects - all key elements to achieve prosperity without jeopardising debt sustainability.

The conference will also help CWA countries deal with institutional and political constraints in revenue mobilisation, improving tax compliance, and alleviating base erosion and profit shifting by multinational companies.

It will focus on common domestic revenue mobilisation (DRM) challenges and propose short and medium-term growth-friendly revenue-enhancing solutions.

The CWA was initiated by the German Presidency in the Finance Track, endorsed by the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in Baden-Baden in March 2017, to promote private investment in Africa, including in infrastructure.

The CWA initiative aims to attract private investment to the CWA countries by ensuring macro-economic stability, investment-friendly tax systems to help maintain fiscal discipline, while providing adequate financing for governments' development needs.