NDC Critically Needs An Accomplished Achiever

A former National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the party needs an accomplished person to lead to victory in the 2020 election.

Daniel Kofi Annan in a press statement Monday said he strongly believes the party needs "an achiever in his own right.”

Mr Annan who is a lead member of the Profesor Joshua Alabi's campaign team for the flagbearership race to lead the NDC in 2020 denied abandoning the campaign.

According to him, the former Rector of the Institute of Professional Studies, Accra is an accomplished person with integrity and for that reason, he cannot leave the camp.

“I have toured many constituencies on his behalf, as part of the strategy to prepare the grounds for his campaign launch, so I will be the last person to be accused of having left his campaign,” he added.

Read his statement below:

I HAVE NOT LEFT THE PROFESSOR JOSHUA ALABI CAMPAIGN.

April 2, 2018

It has come to my notice, a statement circulating on social media claiming that I, Daniel Kofi Annan, former National Vice Chairman, of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, have left the campaign of my friend and brother, Professor Joshua Alabi, the former Vice-Chancellor of UPSA.

I wish to put on record, that I believe our party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) needs a person who has accomplished great things in life, is an achiever in his own right, has much integrity and brings new policy directions that will help the NDC campaign effectively and win election 2020. It is for this reason that I have since last year championed the campaign of my brother Professor Joshua Alabi, an accomplished Academic, Industrial Economist and an experienced Politician who handed over to me as Greater Accra Regional Chairman in the year 2006.

I can therefore not be described as having abandoned this great expectation I have for the NDC and the huge opportunity that his candidature represents for this country.

I have toured many constituencies on his behalf, as part of the strategy to prepare the grounds for his campaign launch, so I will be the last person to be accused of having left his campaign.

As a son of the land of Greater Accra Region and especially being a 'coastal boy' (just as He Joshua is) I see the enthusiasm in the faces of our Ga people at the opportunity of having their son, brother and father, mount the seat of the President of Ghana, come 2021. I have therefore concerned myself and industry in the Prof. Joshua Alabi 2020 Presidential Campaign.

I am not running for the chairmanship of the NDC. I have an enormous conviction that names like Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Huudu Yahaya, Dr Benjamin Kumbuor and Betty Mould Iddrisu present exciting options for the top leadership of our party, the National Democratic Congress.

I have issued this statement to put to rest all the doubts and concerns which have been raised as a result of a certain social media write-up which has no foundation and obviously based on untruth.

I pray that the NDC learns from its recent past electoral defeat, the very same lesson, that we must begin to focus our campaigns at all levels on the issues that matter to the electorates.

Thank you.

Signed

Daniel Kofi Annan

(Former National Vice Chairman and former Gt. Accra Regional Chairman, NDC)

