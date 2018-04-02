Three Orphanages Receive Support From Citi FM

Citi FM has donated assorted items worth thousands of cedis to the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO) as part of the 2018 Easter Orphan Project.

The station also donated an amount of GHc 10,000 to the orphanage.

The items donated included bags of rice, sugar, cereals as well as drinks and stationery.

Staff, clients and listeners of the station contributed the items which were donated on Easter Monday.

The annual event is in fulfillment of the station’s quest to support the less privileged.

A representative of Bascom, who received the items on behalf of the school, Richard Kwofie, thanked the station and its listeners for the kind gesture.

The Easter Orphan Project also made its way to two other orphanages; the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra, and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

At the Mama Laadi Orphanage,donated cash to support the payment of the fees of three orphans at the Nursing training college.

Founder of the orphanage, Mama Laadi, expressed her profound gratitude for the support.