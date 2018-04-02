modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY My Evening Of Faded Romance...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Three Orphanages Receive Support From Citi FM

CitifmOnline
Three Orphanages Receive Support From Citi FM

Citi FM has donated assorted items worth thousands of cedis to the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage (BASCO) as part of the 2018 Easter Orphan Project.

42201863608 img 3246

The station also donated an amount of GHc 10,000 to the orphanage.

42201863608 img 3334

The items donated included bags of rice, sugar, cereals as well as drinks and stationery.

42201863609 easterorphanproject31

Staff, clients and listeners of the station contributed the items which were donated on Easter Monday.

42201863609 img 3324

The annual event is in fulfillment of the station’s quest to support the less privileged.

A representative of Bascom, who received the items on behalf of the school, Richard Kwofie, thanked the station and its listeners for the kind gesture.

42201863610 img 3303

The Easter Orphan Project also made its way to two other orphanages; the Handivangelism Orphanage at Haatso in Accra, and Mama Laadi Orphanage at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

42201863610 img 3309

At the Mama Laadi Orphanage, Citi FM donated cash to support the payment of the fees of three orphans at the Nursing training college.

42201863611 img 3425

42201863612 img 3369

Founder of the orphanage, Mama Laadi, expressed her profound gratitude for the support.

42201863612 img 3380

42201863613 easterorphanproject2018101

42201863613 easterorphanproject2018121

42201863614 easterorphanproject2018141

42201863614 easterorphanproject201815

42201863615 easterorphanproject201816

42201863615 easterorphanproject201818

42201863616 easterorphanproject201819

42201863616 easterorphanproject201824

42201863617 easterorphanproject201830

42201863618 easterorphanproject201828

42201863618 easterorphanproject201827

42201863619 easterorphanproject201833

42201863619 easterorphanproject201834

42201863620 easterorphanproject201835

42201863620 easterorphanproject201832

42201863621 easterorphanproject201841

42201863621 easterorphanproject201845

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line