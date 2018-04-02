Immigration Service Assures It Will Deal With Increased Operations At KIA

The Kotoka International Airport KIA Command of the Ghana Immigration Service, GIS, has indicated its readiness to expertly manage terminal three of the Airport which will be completed soon.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited earlier reported that the project will be completed this April.

According to the Commander, DCOI Eric Africa, the terminal will consolidate the command’s ambition of making the Kotoka International Airport the number one airport in the sub-region.

“Let me touch on our readinness for terminal 3. We are near completion of P3. The command is bracing for expanded operations at the terminal. The Immigration ICT setup at the new terminal is almost complete with the installation of workstations at both the arrival and departure halls. Officers are currently undergoing intensive intelligence training, training in customer care and ICT proficiency courses. This is to adequately prepare the Command to meet the high standard of performance expected at Terminal 3. With the inauguration of the e-gate at the KIA on Friday, 23 March, 2018 by the Minister of Communications in the presence of the Minister of Aviation, the stage is set to enroll Ghanaians onto the e-gate. The Command therefrore wishes to invite all Ghanaian travellers who patronise the KIA to register or enroll onto the e-gate facility. Our records are that 57% of travellers using the KIA are Ghanaians. If this number is successfully enrolled onto the e-gate, the congestion at the arrival and departure halls during peak hours will substantially reduce.”

He also added that the Command increased revenue by over 60% in 2017 as compared to the 2016 figures.

DCOI Eric Afari was speaking at the Frafraha foster home when the service donated food items and cash worth ten thousand Ghana cedis.