NPP Condemns Attack On NDC MP Eric Opoku

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asunafo South Constituency of the Brong Ahafo Region, has condemned an attack on the Member of Parliament for the area, Eric Opoku, and three others, believed to be members of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC].

The Communications Director of the NPP in the constituency, Nana Adusei Opoku, urged the police to bring the perpetrators to book regardless of their party affiliation.

“The NPP in Asunafo South does not support some of these things. In fact, we were the persons who spoke against some these obnoxious acts when we were in opposition,” he told Citi News.

“We solidarise with our MP even though he belongs to the other side of the political divide, we think that some of these things do not help the constituency to move forward. Crime has no colour and you being an NPP member doesn't exonerate you from the courts if you are found to be the culprit of a crime. So if it happens that some our members are behind this thing, the police should take over and the courts will deal with them,” Nana Adusei Opoku stressed.

The Police in Kukuom are already on a manhunt for the men who carried out the attack on Sunday and vandalized vehicles in the MP’s compound.

Eric Opoku

The unknown assailants attacked and wounded three other persons, believed to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress, with cutlasses.

This is the second attack on Eric Opoku's private residence after a similar incident in December 2017.

The Kukuom District Police Commander, DSP Robert Akwasi Boakye, said his outfit has picked up leads that will aid in the arrest of the suspects.