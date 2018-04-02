Brong Ahafo: Police Patrol Team Attacked In Sankore

Seven armed men on Friday evening overpowered a police patrol team at Sankore, in the Brong Ahafo Region, and seized their vehicle.

The thugs, according to the police, later used the seized vehicle to undertake series of robberies at targeted locations, including the residence of the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area.

Four people, including a police officer, are currently receiving treatment for cutlass wounds following the attack.

The Asunafo South MP – whose house was robbed – Eric Opoku is convinced the robbers are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Police have not confirmed the MP’s claim that the attackers were NPP supporters, but said their men had to abandon their patrol duties and ran for their lives.

“The police vehicle fell into a ditch; they [the distressed patrol team] pulled the driver out of the vehicle and the policemen exited the vehicle and found their way back to the police station to secure their lives,” District Police commander for Sankore, DSP Robert Akwasi Boakye, told Joy News’ Elton John Brobbey.

He said investigations are underway to apprehend the ringleader, one Godfred Amponsah, said to be a beneficiary of the Justice for All Programme.

Alleged ‘NPP thugs’

MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, claims the thugs had first confronted the police at Abuom Junction which leads to Sankore, preventing them from patrolling the community.

“The NPP boys met them and told them they will not allow them to enter the town to do their patrol work. That they [ the thugs] don’t understand why they are patrolling the community,” the MP told Joy News.

However, the joint police-military patrol team had insisted and gone ahead to undertake their legitimate duty.

“They [the attackers] did not agree with them [patrol team]. So they chased them and the police had to run,” the MP said.

No arrests have been made, however, DSP Robert Akwasi Boakye says police chiefs, including the Regional Commander, have visited the town to get first hand information about the attack on the security forces.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]