Israel Turns Another Frankenstein

Murder of innocent people always considers as a crime against humanity. On the other hand applying military force disproportionately on un-armed civilians too is a dangerous crime. If Russia could face tremendous diplomatic war from the Western countries just because of nerve agent attack on two individuals, why not the entire world including the Muslim ummah stood up immediately against Israel's atrocious and outrageous offensive on Palestinian male and female.

In recent past we have witness the furious reaction of Israel and its Zionist force against British labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn. What surprise me is, instead of standing on his foot against poking Zionist nose in his political matter, Jeremy Corbyn already has kneeled down in front of the Zionist in an unprecedented manner. This particular incident clearly indicates Israel as a Frankenstein state.

UN deputy political affairs chief, Mr Taye Brook Zerihoun said" Israel must uphold its responsibilities under international human rights and humanitarian law. Lethal force only be used as last resort with any resulting fatalities properly investigated by the authorities".But the Israeli Prime Minister shown the audacity to the world and rejected not only the investigation against the perpetrators but also congratulate them for barbaric atrocities. Videos were being shared online where Israeli forces firing to the escaping protesters. That causes 16 killed, more than 1400 were wounded and majority were injured by live fire. Despite this fact and figure, Mr Trump also denounced the strong demand of proper investigation process where it is very clear that Mr. President is nothing but a leap dog of Jewish Israel.

"Where are you Arabs? Where are you Muslims?" mourners chanted at funeral calling on the Arab and Muslim world to intervene. I am shocked, when Jewish are going to celebrate of illegal occupation of Palestinian's land and committing genocide with the innocent Palestinians at that time crown prince of Saudi Arabia is busy with officials of AIPAC,stand up for Israel (ADL),Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and right wing Jewish organizations who have donated millions to illegal settlement building movement. I will not be surprised if crown prince not only recognize Israel but also Jerusalem as the capital of Jewish State.

For many years only few countries had strongly stood in favour of the oppressed Palestinian Muslims. Country like Iran, though the western policy makers mock Iran for its Death to Israel policy. I am very proud of our Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina who alone rise her voice loudly and boldly in front of the world communities, she alone stood beside Palestinian and condemned Israel for their atrocities in last UN special conference 2016. After witnessing the ongoing atrocities on the innocent Palestinians, I too can't hold my temper but say Israel has turned into a Frankenstein and it has no right to exist in the global map.

The author is a political and defence analyst and worked in the United Nations.