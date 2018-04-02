modernghana logo

39 minutes ago | Headlines

Duncan-Williams Declares Divine Turnaround For Ghanaians

ClassfmOnline.com
The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has prophesied a divine intervention in the lives of Ghanaians.

He noted that many Ghanaians may have given up in life and exhausted the faith due to the pressures of daily life.

The Archbishop in a tweet to mark the Easter celebrations over the weekend said: “You might have given up for a long time, you might have exhausted your faith.

“I prophesy and declare receive a shock of good news. I declare the next miracle in your life will be Jesus showing up in your life and stepping into the equation. A divine turnaround.”

