Pastor Stephen Wengam Urges Akufo-Addo To Unite Ghana

The Lead Pastor of the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church, Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to unite the country in order to ensure smooth development.

According to him, the political ideologies in Ghana have divided the country, a situation that threatens government's plans and policies including the Ghana Beyond Aide agenda.

Speaking to some journalists in relation to the Easter celebration over the weekend, Rev Wengam said : “Our political ideologies have divided us.

“I will urge the president to unite this country immediately or else let us forget Ghana beyond, aide unity is the bedrock for the Ghana Beyond Aide.”

Christians all over the world are marking the Easter celebration.