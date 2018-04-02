German based thinktank Bertelsman Stiftung has rerecently said iin aa rreport that Bangladesh currently is under autocratic rule.

This certainly is not a good news! But, the more disturbing fact is, the ruling Bangladesh Awami League is silently forming an alliance with Hefazat E Islami (HEI), a platform of millions of teachers and students from the Qawmi madrassas (Koranic schools).

The ruling party plans to allure Muslim voters at a larger proportion by forming this alliance with the lone mission of winning another landslide victory during December 2018 general election and ensure the consecutive third term in power.

Political analysts are seeing HEI as similar to India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's political ally - Rashtriya Sayam Sevak Sangh (RSS); for Bangladesh Awami League. One of the key demands of HEI is to transform Bangladesh either into a Caliphate or Sharia state.

For Awami League, they have no choice but accept any of the two propositions if forming alliance with HEI is inevitable. Some of the influential policymakers of Awami League, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Political Advisor HT Imam, Security Advisor Maj Gen (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Media Advisor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury as well as her own son and advisor Sajib Wazed Joy are in favor of a political marriage between Bangladesh Awami League and Hefajat E Islam. Main reason behind such advises are, Awami League already is very nervous about retaining power for the third consecutive term. Top brasses of the party are even afraid, thinking, defeat of Awami League I. the upcoming general election would be simply catastrophic to many of the party leaders especially those, who have made billions of taka during the past nine years. Sheikh Hasina too id aware that most of her party comrades including many of her advisors and ministers have alrwady gone rogue and they have smuggled out trillions and zillions of taka in Canada, Britain, United States, UAE and other countries and many of them would flee the country on the very election night to avert arrest and legal consequences. According to intelligence reports, there is very slim hope for Awami League in retaining power, while a landslide victory is almost destined towards the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

This particular fear has turned both Sheikh Hasina and the members within her inner circle extremely nervous. They know, if Bangladesh Nationalist Party comes to power, hundreds and thousands of corruption cases will be lodged against the controversial and corrupt members of Bangladesh Awami League and its alliance partners.

How strong is HEI?

According to a research-based book titled 'Inside Madrassa' by multiple award winning anti militancy journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, until 2003, there had been 84 thousand Qawmi madrassas in Bangladesh. This number is increasing year on year.

Hindu cleansing:

For many Years, Shoaib Choudhury has been researching the root causes of the rise of radical Islam as well as systematic cleansing of Hindus in Bangladesh. As a reader of his works, I always hold Mr. Choudhury the highest esteem for his knowledge, dedication, and extraordinary courage.

In one of his writings, dated September 2011, Mr. Choudhury wrote, "Systematic atrocities on the Hindus began in 1947 right after the emergence of a Muslim Pakistan. Hindu properties were grabbed by the State and some unscrupulous Muslims taking advantage of a hated law titled 'Enemy Property Act'. This thuggish law gave almost uninterrupted power to the Muslims in Pakistan in grabbing Hindus properties and forcing hundreds and thousands of Hindus is fleeing this rotten land of the thuggish Muslims and take refuge in India.

"After the independence of Bangladesh, the sane hated law remained intact just by changing title to - Vested Property Act.

"During past many decades, religious minorities such as Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Ahnadiyas, and Bahais, alongside the ethnic minority groups had alrwady been marginalised in Bangladesh. Now most possibly, the cleansing of Hindus are continuing sulently. Every year, more than five thousand Hindu girls and women are falling victims of srxual assault while over seven thousand Hindu youths (male ans female) are trapped into romantic relations with Muslims and are forced to convert into Islam. I have visited a number of Hindu areas in the country to protest such heinous crime. But, nothing had stopped. It gave me the impression that the perpetrators of such crimes are enjoying state patronization. If this deadly trend cannot be stopoed forthwith, there won't be any Hindu in Bangladesh in rhe bearwst future."

Dear raaders. look into the powerful wordings of Mr. Choudhury. He writes right from his heart without any hypocracy or fear. That is the main reason the ruling party Bangladesh Awami League has been keeping Shoaib Choudhury in jail since 2012.

Policymakers in India or in the West may not yet uunderstand the gravity of threat an Islamised Bangladesh would pose to the region and the world. But this time bomb has started clicking. Radical Islamic militancy groups like Al Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, Ansar Al Islam or Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army may start gaining strength by using the soil of Bangladesh. Are we prepared for this?