Acting Chairman Of NPP Upper East Confident Of Retaining Position

The Acting Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Murtala Mohammed has said, the party has recorded significant growth and election performance under his administration and urged delegates to vote massively to retain him in the upcoming regional executive election.

According to him, he was able to organize the party structures with the necessary arsenals when he assumed office after the sudden demise of late Chairman Adam Mahama, to increase both the parliamentary seats and presidential votes of the region.

Addressing a news conference in Bolgatanga, Mr Murtala said, he was poised to elevate the political fortunes of the party at the regional level when given the nod as the local chairman.

“Since I took over as a substantive regional chairman, after the demise of my late regional chairman, Chairman Adams; May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the lord. When everything was looking very gloomy for the region, when the structures of the party were in limbo, I stepped in at the most critical time to restructure and restore dignity and pride in the works of the party in the Upper East region. At this time, I embarked on a unity visit to all the constituencies. Four years ago, I was elected as the Upper East regional first vice chairman for the New Patriotic Party.”

“I organized the first fundraising ceremony in Accra, and I can confidently tell you, that under my leadership as the regional chairman, we were able to increase the number of parliamentary seats from One to Three(3) in the region and significantly increase our presidential votes in the 2016 general election.”

Mr Murtala said, his priority now is to improve the party’s structures in the Upper East region by adopting strategies such as 'ADOPT A POLLING STATION' and working at getting resources run party activities at both constituency and regional level.

Mr Murtala appealed to delegates give him their unflinching support by voting to retain him as chairman considering his track record and the achievement of the party since his assumed the position of acting chairman.

He also made a clarion call on all contestants in the regional executive race to refrain from politics of insults and malice.