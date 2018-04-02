Childhood Development Centre For Bongnayili

A GH¢ 127,000.00 Early Childhood Development Centre has been built for Bongnayili, a rural community in the Kumbungu District, to provide a more child-friendly learning environment.

The Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC), an NGO, made available the money for the project through the Ghana Baptist Convention (GBC).

It comes with 24 tables and chairs, card boards, teaching and learning aids, and set of outdoor play equipment.

The structure would create classroom space for a children population of 439.

Mr. Thomas Sayibu Imoro, a representative of the GBC, said at the handing over ceremony that the construction of the building became necessary because of the poor nature of the old structure the children were using.

He appealed to the Assembly to help add a teachers' common room and toilets to it.

Mr. Charles Ayune Akurugu, a Deputy District Coordinating Director, stressed the importance of education to development, and pledged the Assembly's readiness to partner NGOs in the region to bring progress.

He applauded the GBC and its' funding partners for the education infrastructure they had been providing in the district.

Mr. Evans Sinkari, Programme Manager at CCFC, said classroom and residential accommodation for health professionals working in the rural communities, remained high on its agenda.

He advised parents in the community to enroll their children in the school and ensure that they took good care of the structure.