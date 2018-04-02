Sydney, This Is About Character Profile, Trust Me

You see, to fully appreciate the intelligent and timely decision by the leaders of our security agencies in effecting the arrest of Mr. Koku Anyidoho, Dear Sydney (Casely-Hayford), you have to become fully aware of what goes into such elaborate decision-making process, namely, the social and/or political standing and familial background of the target of arrest or the criminal suspect (See “Koku Anyidoho Shouldn’t Have Been Arrested – Casely-Hayford” Citifmonline.com / Ghanaweb.com 4/1/18). The arrest of the Deputy General-Secretary of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had more to do with the Character Profile of the Awoonor-Rawlings-Tsikata clansman, than the patently facile logic that, somehow, the former Atta-Mills Communications Director publicly threatened the life and person of President Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo, as well as the peace and stability of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and by extension, the nation, merely because the criminal suspect craved the media publicity and attention that such virulent rhetoric would garner him.

The fact of the matter is that Mr. Anyidoho hails from a clan or an extended family of Anlo-Ewes with roots in FodaySankoh’s Sierra Leone that has hijacked the democratic Sovereignty of our country and imposed a bloody dictatorship on Ghana, under which hundreds of thousands of bona fide law-abiding Ghanaian citizens were summarily executed for reasons, for the most part, that would not have attracted even a day’s sentence behind bars by a legitimately constituted court of law. Even during 10 of the 20 years that Chairman Jerry John Rawlings and his clansmen and cronies peremptorily dominated Ghana’s political culture as a democratically elected government, namely, the National Democratic Congress, from 1992 to the end of 2000, Ghanaians suffered acute persecution and arbitrary arrests and detention for merely criticizing the harsh economic conditions callously imposed on them by the recklessly experimental faux-socialist Rawlings regime. But for the auspicious democratic intervention of President John Agyekum-Kufuor and the salutary, civilized and progressive enactment of the Akufo-Addo-crafted Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law, people like Mr. Anyidoho would have been summarily and indefinitely put behind bars for simply complaining about the abjectly poor manner in which the government was handling the affairs of Ghanaian citizens, let alone threaten the life of a sitting President of our Republic.

You see, the only forensic evidence that our security agencies needed was the publicly and categorically stated intent by the accused of deliberately using the pretext of public protest against the signing of the Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) between Ghana and the United States to launch a “civil coup d’état” against the legitimately and democratically elected government of President Akufo-Addo. Barely two days before, Mr. Anyidoho had hatefully and vitriolically accused Ghanaians of Akyem descent of having assumed a proprietary sense of ownership of the Democratic Republic of Ghana. Clearly, what we see here is a mischievously calculating anarchist and ethnic hatemonger hell-bent on inciting a civil war in the country. This is what Ghanaians, as a nation, ought to be discussing and/or talking about. The fact that Mr. Anyidoho woefully failed to piggyback on last Wednesday’s anti-EMSCA protest demonstrations, in a bid to sparking up his “social revolution,” was purely due to the timely intervention of our state security agencies, not because the would-be social revolutionary putschist is, somehow, incapable of carrying out his publicly stated intent/threat of destabilizing our hard-fought and hard-won constitutional democracy.

Big Brother Sydney Casely-Hayford is dead-on accurate that Mr. Anyidoho’s political style is aggressive, obnoxious and irredeemably disrespectful of civil law and order. Unfortunately, what my good, old friend failed to account for is the fact that Mr. Anyidoho has been able to get away with his morbidly regressive acts of political criminality, because he grew up watching scofflaw and outlaw killer clansmen like the Tsikatas, Anyidohos, Gadzekpos, Awoonors and Rawlingsesspilling blood like it was absolutely and perfectly the right to do and feeding fat on our collective wealth and getting away with capital crimes and mega-thefts.

